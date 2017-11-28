Modi to flag off Hyderabad Metro today: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate the much-awaited Hyderabad Metro Rail. However, it will start commercial operations from November 29.

The 30-km-long first phase of the metro rail project between Miyapur and Nagole, having 24 stations, would be launched by the prime minister at 2.15 pm at Miyapur station. Modi along with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will travel by the metro from Miyapur to Kukatpally, and back.

The trains would run from 6 am to 10 pm initially and the timings would be rescheduled to 5.30 am to 11 pm, depending on the traffic and demand. The price of tickets will range between Rs 10 to Rs 60.

Each train would initially have three coaches and 330 people can travel in each coach. The number of coaches can be increased to six depending on the traffic.

As many as 546 security personnel from private agencies will man the stations on the Miyapur-Nagole stretch. They will be working under three police officials per station in each shift, as per the Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL).

OneIndia News