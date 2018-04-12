Modi to fast today LIVE: BJP leaders asked to avoid eating, taking selfies

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are observing a day-long fast on Thursday to protest against the alleged disruptions by the Congress in Parliament, that led to a complete washout of the second part of the Budget session. BJP chief Amit Shah will sit on the fast at Hubli in poll-bound Karnataka today.

Modi to fast today LIVE: BJP leaders asked to avoid eating, taking selfies

Stay tuned for minute-by-minute updates on BJP's day-long fast.

Apr 12, 2018 12:23 PM

Praksh Javadekar and Ananthkumar protest fast at Gandhi statue near Maurya Hotel.

Apr 12, 2018 12:19 PM

Union Parliamentary Minister Ananthkumar asks why Congress leaders are taking salary even after disrupting parliamentary proceedings?

Apr 12, 2018 11:31 AM

Union Minister Piyush Goyal who is observing a day-long fast in Thane, says, "The way in which Congress & other opposition parties did not let the budget session run, is condemnable to say the least."

Apr 12, 2018 11:04 AM

Congress activist, on twitter, said the fast "certifies PM Modi and his government's incompetence"

Apr 12, 2018 11:04 AM

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted about observing fast "in solidarity with PM Modi".

Apr 12, 2018 9:48 AM

Protests near the Chennai airport in Alandur area. Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) leader Velmurugan and other protesters detained.

Apr 12, 2018 9:44 AM

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai, he will be addressing Defence Expo 2018, later today.

Read More
Read more about:

modi, bjp

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.