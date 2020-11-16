YouTube
    Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 16: Moderna Inc says its experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial.

    "This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease," said Stephane Bancel, Moderna's CEO.

    The development came days after another US drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced that their mRNA-based vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, was found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19.

    Story first published: Monday, November 16, 2020, 18:02 [IST]
