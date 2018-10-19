Mobisy Technologies becomes first Indian company to win 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice

Bengaluru, Oct 19: Mobisy, a leading provider of SaaS-based distribution technology solutions for consumer companies, that their product Bizom which is The Retail Intelligence platform for consumer companies was named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for their sales force automation product Bizom.

Mobisy has so far received 200+ customer reviews with a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Gartner Peer Insights the highest rating among all companies receiving the Customer Choice Distinction for Sales force Automation.

Headquartered in Bangalore, Mobisy Technologies is the only Indian born company to have received the Customers' choice distinction for Sales Force Automation.

Mobisy Technologies offers two products to tackle this problem - Bizom, a sales force and supply chain automation solution and Distiman, a mobile app that connects retailers to FMCG brands and ensures just-in-time stocking, enabling retailers to rotate invested capital faster and double their profits.

How Gartner Peer Insights Customers evaluate?

Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for evaluating vendors. To earn this distinction, a vendor must have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings.

Lalit Bhise, CEO of Mobisy Technologies, had this to say about winning the accolade: "This award is particularly special as it is a vindication of our mission to touch a billion lives through Bizom's high tech tools and insights for the FMCG industry and beyond. I would like to personally extend my thanks to all our customers who put in reviews and helped get the word out about our made-in-India product."

All you need to know about Mobisy:

Mobisy was founded in 2007 by Lalit Bhise, an early inventor of hybrid mobile programming. He also

has patents pending in visual merchandising using image recognition. He is an expert on the Indian FMCG industry having worked closely with market leaders to advise and then actually solve their sales and distribution problems. His motto is to disrupt the retail industry using technology in a manner that helps the entire retail ecosystem move ahead digitally.

Mobisy uses the mantra of Algorithmic Jugaad whereby it places a very high value on entrepreneurship to drive greater success among customers.

Today, Mobisy is one of the fastest growing tech brands in India. The accolades speak for themselves:

· Ranked 3rd fastest growing technology company in India at Deloitte Technology Fast 50, 2017

· Ranked 43 in the inaugural FT 1000 High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific list for 2018

· Top 3 in the Accenture Consumer Tech awards.

About Bizom and Distiman:

Bizom is a Mobile first, SaaS-based suite of automation solutions tailormade for consumer companies. This is 'The Retail Intelligence Platform' that delivers real-time insights for driving greater distribution efficiency that helps organizations to grow.

Bizom's end-to-end solutions layered with AI and machine learning provide brands the structure,

visibility, and insights required to decide what to sell, where to sell and how to sell.

Its customers include international brands such as Hershey's, Nivea, Reckitt-Benkiser, Mars as well as top Indian brands such as Parle Agro, Jyothy Laboratories Limited, JK Helene-Curtis among a fast-growing list of over 300 brands.

Bizom also gives customers access to cutting edge technology roadmap with innovations like its patent-pending advanced image recognition algorithm 35Hawk for measuring brand visibility, and tools such as sales gamification to improve sales teams' motivation and collaboration.

Distiman is a mobile app through which retailers can order stock directly from hundreds of brands and receive delivery Just in time. This makes Distiman the most effective and efficient way for brands to connect with retailers.