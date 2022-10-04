Mobile internet suspended in parts of Jammu, Rajouri

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Oct 04: The Jammu & Kashmir administration has temporarily suspended mobile data services Jammu and Rajouri districts fearing "misuse by miscreants" which may cause "deterioration in public order". The temporary suspension of the internet services comes amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit in the Union territory.

On Monday, DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Prisons Department Hemant Kumar Lohia was found dead at his residence in Jammu under mysterious circumstance on October 3. The police suspect that it could be the domestic help who could have murdered the DGP. Lohia was staying at his friend's house along with his own family as his house was under renovation.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh described it as an "extremely unfortunate" incident and said a manhunt had been launched to nab his domestic help identified as Jasir, who is absconding.

Giving details, Singh told PTI that the suspect had even attempted to set ablaze the body of 57-year-old Lohia, who was promoted and appointed as Director General of prisons in the Union Territory in August.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, said,''In a major manhunt launched by J&K police throughout the night, the accused involved in the murder case of DG Prison, Hemant Lohia has been apprehended. Interrogation of the accused has started.''

Jammu: Couple from Punjab arrested with 7 kg heroin

Lohia a 57 year old 1992 IPS officer was found with his throat slit at his Udaiwala residence. He was posted as DGP Prisons in August. Burn injuries have also been found on his body.

A preliminary examination of the crime scene indicated that Lohia must have been applying some oil on his foot which showed some swelling. The killer had first suffocated Lohia to death and also used a broken ketchup bottle to slit his throat and later tried to set the body on fire, the police chief said.

The guards present at the residence of the officer saw the fire inside Lohia's room. They had to break open the door as it was locked from inside, he said.