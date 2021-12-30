Is it time to write obituary for physical banks? NITI Aayog CEO Kant says so

Mo Sarkar-Realising the true potential of digital governance in Odisha

By Manoj Mishra

Governance models embodying legacy democracy have outlived their appeal. Today, as the buzz grows louder around digital governance with the deployment of niche technologies, governments are rebooting ideas and structures to engage deeper and better with the citizens.

Whilst industries are fast shifting gears from analogue to digital, responsive governments are moving from representative democracy to participatory democracy. It's massive and continuous change management anchored on a digital platform but driven by the cultural and behavioural transformation of how governments respond to citizens' feedback to enhance public service delivery.

Technology is an enabler in this change, but there are other levers in the government toolkit to lead citizen empowerment rooted in inclusion. The days when government institutions awaited feedback from the people are passé. We have stepped into a new dawn of governance where the government's stand is shifting from 'reactive' to 'proactive'. Post-Covid, the world around us is transforming.

The pandemic has not only disrupted businesses and economies but also tested governance structures. How responsive governments are to citizens' expectations and how swift they can act is the challenge. Participative democracy has gained much traction over the past few years, especially after the growing bipartite digital interface between the government and citizens on social networks.

Countries like Taiwan have invested heavily in a 'tech-enabled civic culture' marked by bottom-up information sharing, public-private partnerships, and participatory collective action. Offline, the rise of citizen assemblies in the UK and participatory budgeting in Paris and Madrid corroborate the citizen participation story in democracy.

The Indian government, too, is buying into this story. By expanding the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas' to now include 'Sabka Prayas', the government underscores the importance of citizen contribution to nation-building.

Governments always had the mandate. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16.6 envisages the development of effective, accountable and transparent institutions at all levels. But the finer detail is in point 16.6.2 that proposes to measure the proportion of the population satisfied with their last experience of public services.

With this credo, the Odisha government has rolled out the Mo Sarkar (or My Government) programme. Mo Sarkar is one up on other citizen engagement drives as it builds on people's feedback to fix accountability on officials and improve the design and delivery of public services.

Mo Sarkar- a new epoch in participative governance

In laidback governance structures, citizens are just passive subjects. There is no mechanism to elicit their feedback on the quality of services available at public institutions like hospitals or police stations. Mo Sarkar seeks to dismantle this perception barrier by using a randomised feedback system where ministers (The Chief Minister included!) and top-ranked officials call up citizens to gauge their experience in availing public services.

In more ways than one, Mo Sarkar is a watershed reform in responsive governance, empowering citizens to have a direct dialogue with the authorities and voice their discontent. With its thrust on citizen centricity, Mo Sarkar fits well into Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's 5T governance paradigm- transparency, technology, teamwork, and time-bound action leading to transformation.

It is a one-of-its-kind initiative started by the Odisha government to inject professionalism and a sustained behavioural change in public offices and functionaries through a random feedback mechanism that directly connects the government with the citizens. Citizen feedback serves as the cornerstone in running Mo Sarkar and helps to inch closer to the coveted goal of good governance.

Making officials responsive and accountable

Mo Sarkar mandates that any citizen visiting public offices will be treated with dignity and their concerns would be handled in an ethical and time-bound manner. The government authorities, after looping in public feedback, swing into action.

Mo Sarkar captures the phone number and demographics of the aggrieved citizens. Their details are shared with officials at all tiers of the state administration, beginning from the Chief Minister's Office to the district officials. This initiative in participative democracy is top driven as the chief minister personally makes random calls to figure out if the complaints were redressed on time and in a professional manner to the satisfaction of the complainants.

The scheme uses the time-honoured 'carrot & stick approach to fix accountability on the officers. Officials delivering quality services to the citizens are rewarded whereas action is initiated against errant public functionaries who falter in their duties.

The performance appraisal report (PAR) of officers is linked to their responsiveness and alacrity in dealing with dissatisfaction lodged by citizens. Twenty per cent of the weightage of the officers' PAR is earmarked for the 5T charter of governance, of which five per cent is for their performance under Mo Sarkar.

Tech backbone- 'Contact Centre' for demographic inclusion

Mo Sarkar draws strength from an extensive system of citizen outreach by leveraging a tech-enabled, seamless contact centre. The contact centre is a highly scalable system with enhanced technological support to register calls, enhance caller's experience, automatic call distribution, and call recording and quality analysis.

The system establishes a direct interface between the citizens and the government. It offers a centralised feedback system that facilitates real-time interaction between citizens and the government. Presently, the feedback system covers 27 state departments and 250 services.

Acting as a unified repository of citizen details, it analyses the feedback and insight into citizens' expectations. The presence of an effective monitoring mechanism for ensuring accountability of the officials and performances of the department, thus optimising service delivery and business process efficiency.

Using the IVRS system, Mo Sarkar successfully navigates the challenge of demographic inclusion where citizens in remote locations still face the digital divide.

Getting over challenges to create impact on ground

Before the Mo Sarkar call centre was launched on October 2, 2019, the state administration faced many challenges in its seamless implementation. There was no institutional set-up for collecting feedback from the people. Disparate citizen data streamed in from multiple sources, and there was no system or strategy to consolidate the data.

Besides the lack of a resolution mapping strategy for citizen complaints, there was no mechanism to appraise officers responsible for attending to citizens' feedback. Mo Sarkar, however, has trumped the initial challenges to emerge as a groundbreaking scheme in public service delivery, underpinned by a robust feedback system titled contact centre.

This feedback system has collated demographics of around 16 million citizens with ministers and officials receiving an average of 10,000 feedback calls each month.

The success of schemes like Mo Sarkar is testimony to a new wave of direct citizen participation sweeping the shores of our governance. The crowdsourcing of feedback for reinforcing public service delivery is slated to be the new normal for the government-citizen interface. Technology married to temperament promises to change the idiom of governance for the better.

(The writer is Secretary, Electronics & IT and Science & Technology, and OSD to the Chief Minister, Odisha. He can be reached at mishramanoj@yahoo.com)

Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 12:10 [IST]