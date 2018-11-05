  • search

Mizoram speaker Hiphei resigns, set to join BJP

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Aizawl, Nov 5: Hiphei, the Speaker of Mizoram Legislative Assembly has resigned from his post. . Hiphei, a veteran leader, was elected to the Assembly from the Palak constituency.

    He handed over his resignation to the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly Deputy Speaker R Lalrinawama. He was accompanied on the occasion by senior BJP leader B D Chakma, also a former Congress leader, among others. The development marks an end to all speculation.

    Mizoram speaker Hiphei resigns, set to join BJP
    Hiphei

    Security of the chief electoral officer of poll-bound Mizoram has been beefed up following demand for his exit from the state by Monday, police said yesterday.

    Also Read | BJP to ensure 100% voting of its own voters besides taking other measure to ensure 51% votes

    A senior leader of the saffron party that Hiphei had recently met the central leaders of the saffron party.

    Mizoram, the only state in the north-east under Congress rule, will go to the polls on November 28.

    Read more about:

    bjp congress mizoram Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 11:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue