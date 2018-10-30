Mizoram polls 2018: No alliance with BJP, says NEDA member MNF

Aizwal, Oct 30: The Mizo National Front (MNF), which is a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) made it clear on Friday, October 26, that it will not form any alliance with the saffron party for the November 28 elections in the state. Forty seats in the Assembly will go to the polls on that day while results will be announced on December 11 along with those in four other states.

Lalthanzuala Hnamte, the MNF's secretary for information and publicity, cited an online news report to say that there were claims that the party has made an agreement with the BJP to forge an alliance, the Mizoram Post reported. As per the online report, Tripura BJP general secretary Pratima Bhowmik gave hints that in case of a fractured post-poll scenario, the MNF might join hands with the BJP to form government. In 2013, the Congress had a sweeping victory in the state by bagging 34 out of 40 seats. The MNF won five seats while the BJP had no seat.

It was also reported in the online news, as per the Post, that Bhomik remarked about the difficulty in having a pre-poll alliance because of possibility of a backlash from the majority Mizo voters but nothing of that sort would exist if there is a post-poll coalition.

Hnamte said remarks were being distorted and added that MNF chief Zoramthanga made it clear that the MNF would go alone and not form alliance with any party.

BJP president Amit Sharma and party leader Ram Madhav, who were in the north-eastern state recently, also negated possibilities of the BJP forming an alliance with the MNF. The same was said by BJP in-charge for the state Himanta Biswa Sarma during his visit to Mizoram a few days ago.

It may also be mentioned here that earlier this year, the BJP and Congress had joined hands to keep the MNF at bay in the elections to the Chakma Autonomous District Council.