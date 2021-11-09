Mizoram CM Zoramthanga acquitted in power misuse, disproportionate assets cases

Aizawl, Nov 9: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has been acquitted by a special court in two cases -- one related to misuse of power and the other to possession of disproportionate assets.

People Right to Information and Development Implementing Society of Mizoram (PRISM), the erstwhile anti-corruption watchdog, and Mizoram Upa Pawl, a senior citizens' association, had lodged cases in 2009 under the Prevention of Corruption Act accusing him of misusing his power as a public servant to procure angle iron posts and goat-proof wire mesh from the agriculture department for his farm at Aii puk area in Sihphir in 2007.

Back then, too, Zoramthanga was the chief minister.

The state Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) had lodged an additional charge sheet alleging that the CM held assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

As per the charge sheet, Zoramthanga had declared in 2003 affidavit that he owned assets worth Rs 54.18 lakh, and it grew to over Rs 1.38 crore before 2008 elections, without having registered any known source of income.

In the first case, judge Vanlalenmawia said that materials from the agricultural department were legally issued for the benefit of needy farmers and there is a provision for giving out those fencing materials under the scheme -- Assistance to Small Marginal Farmers, he added.

"In fact, under the scheme, those farming implements could be issued to Aii Puk Farmers' Association at 50% subsidy or even free of cost depending upon the availability of the materials. Mention may be made in this regard that the Aii Puk Farmers' Association applied to the Agriculture & Minor Irrigation department for Angle Iron posts and G.P. wire mesh and the same were given to the association," the judgement order stated.

The court noted that there was a lack of sufficient evidence to prove the CM had assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, and therefore he is not liable to be convicted under Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (punishment for offence by a public servant). PTI

Story first published: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 13:50 [IST]