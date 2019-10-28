Miscreants vandalise Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Ajmer

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Jaipur, Oct 28: Miscreants damaged a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Gandhi Chowk on Sunday night, they said, adding that the upper part of the statue was vandalized.

A case had been registered for causing damage to public property and other sections of the IPC, Nasirabad SHO Lakshman Singh said.

He said the CCTV footage of the area was being analysed to identify the miscreants. No arrest has been made so far in the case.