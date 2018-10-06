  • search

Minibus falls into deep gorge at Kela Moth

    Srinagar, Oct 6: A minibus on its way from Banihal to Ramban fell into a deep gorge at Kela Moth on Jammu Srinagar National Highway on Saturday.

    As of now, casualties are not reported. Rescue operations are underway.

    Last month, at least 17 passengers were killed and 16 more injured when a mini bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Kishtwar district. The accident had occurred at Dandaran, near Thakrai, when the driver of the mini bus, which was on its way to Kishtwar from the Keshwan area, lost control of it and the vehicle plunged into the over-300-foot gorge, near the Chenab riverbed.

    More details awaited.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 11:36 [IST]
