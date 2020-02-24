  • search
Trending Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Microlight trainer aircraft, crashes in Patiala, IAF pilot killed

    By PTI
    |

    Patiala, Feb 24: A microlight aircraft crashed on Monday in the Army cantonment area, killing an Indian Air Force pilot.

    Microlight trainer aircraft, crashes in Patiala, IAF pilot killed
    Representational Image

    A ‎Pipistrel Virus SW 80 trainer aircraft crashed soon after taking off from the Patiala Aviation Club airport, killing Wing Commander G S Cheema, an official spokesperson said.

    IAF helicopter makes precautionary landing in Punjab after snag

    Two NCC cadets were injured, he said. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the accident, the spokesperson said.

    More AIRCRAFT News

    Read more about:

    aircraft plane crash indian air force

    Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X