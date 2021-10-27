YouTube
    MHT CET Result 2021 to be released today: Minister confirms time

    Mumbai, Oct27: The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra has said that the results of the entrance exam will be declared today. The results would be declared for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths).

    State technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that the MHT CET result will be declared post 7 pm.

    The MHT CET is a state level entrance exam for admission to UG engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses. The cell also conducts exams for admissions to other undergraduate courses and postgraduate level programmes like MBA, Law and Hotel Management.

    While the provisional answer keys will be released today, the schedule for the MHT CET counselling will be announced after the results. The candidates can raise objections to the answer key on October 12 and 13.

    The entrance test was conducted on September 20 and October 1. A re-exam for the students who were unable to take exams due to heavy rainfall was held on October 9 and 10. The results once declared will be available on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org and catcall.mahacet.org.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 15:32 [IST]
    X