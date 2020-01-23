MHA takes control over police postings in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi, Jan 23: The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to take charge of all transfers and posting of the Jammu and Kashmir police personnel.

An official with the Home Ministry told OneIndia that the MHA would also be involved in the operational effectiveness of the police. The decision comes days after the J&K police arrested suspended cop, Davinder Singh for escorting terrorists to safety.

The ministry has issued fresh orders stating that all postings of even station house officers must be made after informing the MHA. This responsibility would be handed by R R Bhatnagar, the advisor to the Lieutenant Governor.

He will suggest appropriate measures for effective policing and intelligence gathering, according to the MHA order.

On January 15, the Jammu and Kashmir administration forfeited the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry awarded to Davinder Singh in 2018.

Police had arrested Singh at Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf, besides a lawyer who was operating as an overground worker for terror outfits.

Searches were carried out at Singh''s residence in Srinagar, right next to the Army's XV corps headquarters at Badami Bagh cantonment, where he had sheltered Naveed, Altaf and a new joinee in the banned terror outfit, leading to the recovery of two pistols, an AK rifle and a large quantity of ammunition.