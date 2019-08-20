MHA fixes retirement age for all paramilitary forces at 60 years

New Delhi, Aug 20: The retirement age of all paramilitary personnel has been fixed at 60 years, irrespective of their ranks.

The government has issued the order, following a Delhi High Court directive, which had observed that the current policy was discriminatory and unconstitutional. The court had also said that it had created two classes in the uniformed forces.

The order, issued by the Ministry for Home Affairs states that the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Assam Rifles will superannuate at the age of 60. Prior to this order the retirement age was 57.

Those who have retired but did not approach the court will be governed by the court order dated January 31 2019. Hence they all be entitled to exercise options, either for joining after returning all pensionary benefits, if received or will have an option to have benefit of fitment of pension on the completion of 60 years, the order states.

Those who have got an interim stay will be deemed not have superannuated and will be governed by the age of retirement as mentioned above.