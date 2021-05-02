For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Metro Man Sreedharan loses Palakkad battle
India
Thiruvananthapuram, May 02: Metro Man E Sreedharan has lost the elections from the Palakkad constituency. As counting began, he was leading comfortably by 6,754 votes.
He was defeated by Shafi Parambil of the Congress who managed to retain the seat. The BJP was hoping to capitalise on the goodwill of Sreedharan, a former engineer who led the Delhi Metro and other major projects across the country.
In the previous elections Parambil won by over 17,000 votes.