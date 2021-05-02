Metro Man Sreedharan loses Palakkad battle

Kochi metro launch: There is no controversy, PM’s Security More Important, says Sreedharan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, May 02: Metro Man E Sreedharan has lost the elections from the Palakkad constituency. As counting began, he was leading comfortably by 6,754 votes.

He was defeated by Shafi Parambil of the Congress who managed to retain the seat. The BJP was hoping to capitalise on the goodwill of Sreedharan, a former engineer who led the Delhi Metro and other major projects across the country.

In the previous elections Parambil won by over 17,000 votes.