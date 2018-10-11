India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

MeToo: Suhel Seth accused of sexual harassment

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 11: Celebrity consultant Suhel Seth has been accused of sexual harassment by filmmaker Natashja Rathore. Seth is the latest to have joined the list of celebrities and politicians who have been accused of sexual harassment by women in recent days.

    File photo of Suhel Seth
    File photo of Suhel Seth

    On Wednesday afternoon, filmmaker Natashja Rathore, 27, posted screenshots of a WhatsApp message she sent to Seth this week recounting an alleged incident that took place "some time last year at his condo in Gurgaon", reported Indian Express.

    [It is for MJ Akbar to issue statement, not me: Smriti Irani on #MeToo]

    In the message, she reportedly wrote: "You shoved your tongue down my throat even when I resisted - I whacked your head and said 'behave yourself'. You put your hand into my kurta and grabbed my breast and I remember whacking your hand too and pulling it off."

    [How the #MeToo bug has hit the high and mighty]

    Since then, two more women have accused Seth of harassment.

    In recent days, Bollywood figures, a comedian, a best-selling author and top journalists have all found themselves accused of abusing their positions to behave improperly towards women.

    Read more about:

    suhel seth metoo sexual harassment

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 20:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue