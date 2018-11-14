MeToo in Sandalwood: Karnataka HC to hear Sruthi Hariharan's petition next week

Bengaluru, Nov 14: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on actor Sruthi Hariharan's petition to next week. She had moved HC seeking quashing of FIR filed against her by senior actor Arjun Sarja.

Sruthi Hariharan on 27 October had filed a sexual harassment case with the police against actor Arjun Sarja in Bengaluru, a week after she had named him on the social media.

Also Read | MJ Akbar thorough gentleman: Woman colleague tells court in #MeToo case

An FIR under sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was filed in Cubbon Park police station.

The actress in a Facebook post accused Sarja, an action hero, of inappropriate and lewd behaviour on the sets of the film, Vismaya, in 2016.

Last month, veteran actor-turned-politician Ambareesh's attempts to bring about a compromise between Sruthi Hariharan and Arjun Sarja were failed. Both the actors refused to shake hands and walked away despite Ambareesh's request at the end of the meeting held at Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in Bengaluru.