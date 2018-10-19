MeToo: Celebrity manager rescued before suicide attempt

Mumbai, Oct 19: Navi Mumbai Police rescued Anirban Blah, who is the co-founder of celebrity management firm Kwan Entertainment and has been accused by some women in the #MeToo movement, before he could allegedly attempt suicide by jumping off a bridge, police said Friday.

[Some interesting facts you need to know about #MeToo movement]

On Tuesday, Blah was asked to "step aside" by the firm, which handles the work of several top Bollywood stars, after he was accused of sexual harassment by four women. Senior Inspector Anil Deshmukh of Vashi police station said traffic cops spotted Blah on the old Vashi creek bridge at around 11:30 pm on Thursday.

[Union Minister M J Akbar resigns over #MeToo]

Having received a tip off, police moved in and detained him before he could do anything, Deshmukh said. A team of the Vashi traffic police, led by senior inspector Satish Gaikwad, then brought Blah to the Vashi police station, he said. His relatives and friends were called to the police station and Blah was allowed to leave around 2 am on Friday after he was counselled, he said.

PTI