Menu expanded at Parliament canteen: Buffet for Rs 70, aloo bonda at Rs 10

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 26: The ITDC run Parliament canteen will offer as many as 58 food items, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian from January 27 onwards an internal circular said. A buffet lunch will cost Rs 700, while an aloo Bonda will be priced at Rs 10 in the Parliament canteen.

For the first time, food will be served with a no-profit, no-loss approach. A vegetarian biriyani will cost Rs 50, while the cost of chicken biriyani is priced at Rs 100. The mutton biriyani is priced at Rs 150, while a veg thali will cost Isa 100. Customers will have to shell out Rs 110 for a plate of fish and chips.

The currency cost of the chicken biriyani is Rs 70 while in the case of the mutton biriyani, the price currently is Rs 100. The price of a plate of green salad has gone up from Rs 10 to Rs 25.

Last year the contract with the Northern Railways which was running the canteen since 1968 was scrapped. During a normal session, an average 4,500 people eat at the Parliament everyday. During the 2019-20 fiscal, of the 17 crore annual subsidy, only Rs 24 lakh was spent on the account of MPs. There remaining was accounted by officials, visitors and personnel.