Mehbooba Mufti to be under detention for 3 more months

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir government has extended the detention of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti by three months.

The order was issued under the Public Safety Act based on the report by the Advisory Board.

Earlier the Jammu and Kashmir administration has released People's Conference leader Sajad Lone from house detention.

He was detained a year back after the Centre abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He was lodged at the MLA hostel and later shifted to his government accommodation at Church Lane.

"Finally 5 days short of a year I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon," Lone tweeted after being released.

Lone, was a minister in the PDP-BJP government in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. It may be recalled that 13 leaders were released from detention in January this year, while give others had been released in December last year.