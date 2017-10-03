Mehbooba Mufti asks JKSPDC to exploit potential of solar energy in state

Srinagar, Oct 3: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti asked the State Power Development Cooperation to exploit the huge potential of solar energy in the state in view of the straining future power market in the country.

Mehbooba also asked the corporation to come up with a quantifiable data of the losses suffered by the state due to the Indus Water Treaty. The chief minister said this while chairing the board of directors meeting of the J&K State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) here.

Mehbooba advised the corporation to explore the possibility of setting up of small solar power plants at district levels to meet the power requirement locally. "This would be in view of the low cost of production in terms of solar power and also keeping in mind the straining power market of the country in future," she said.

The chief minister also asked the corporation to undertake an in-depth study for quantifying the losses suffered to Jammu and Kashmir due to the Indus Water Treaty, using all professional expertise for the purpose. She also asked it to execute a policy of corporate social responsibility for the welfare and development of its catchment areas.

