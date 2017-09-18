Meghalaya: Opposition MLA's house attacked with petrol bombs

Shillong, Sep18: Two petrol bombs were hurled at the residence of opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) MLA Paul Lyngdoh in Shillong allegedly by goons of ruling Congress, police said.

The bombs landed near the room of the security guard and caused minor damage to the house. The guards were able to put out the fire. Lyngdoh, working president of the UDP, said he has lodged an FIR with Lumdiengjri police station against his political opponent Mahendro Rapsang from the Congress. Lyngdoh had defeated Rapsang in the 2013 Assembly election. The next Assembly will be held next year.

"We highly suspect that the incident of hurling petrol bombs is the handiwork of his (Rapsang's) supporters because I am sure these are paid goons," he told PTI here.

He said that UDP youth leader P Sharma's residence was attacked recently and "the bottles which were filled with petrol (and hurled) were of the same brand.

"I have contested elections three times, we have never fought our opponents in this way," he said and urged the authorities to take stern action against the culprits. East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Davis N Marak said the police are acting on the complaint and already got some clue from a Facebook post.

