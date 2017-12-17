Meet Rahul Gandhi’s inner circle

Rahul Gandhi who took over as Congress president on Saturday has a long and difficult road ahead. He has been tasked with reviving the grand old party.

To help him run the party and also strategise, Rahul Gandhi has with him five persons considered to be part of his inner circle. The five persons part of Rahul Gandhi's inner circle are Kaushal Vidyarthee, Kanishka Singh, K B Byju, Alankar Sawai and Sachin Rao.

Kanishka Singh:

He quit his job in New York and entered politics in 2003 as part of Sheila Dixit's election campaign. He predicted that the 2004 polls would be won by the Congress under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. This brought him closer to Rahul. He is said to be an expert in studying caste and community compositions.

K B Byju:

He is in charge of Rahul Gandhi's security detail. He quit his job as an SPG officer in 2010. He also oversees the media and logistics.

Kaushal Vidyarthee:

He is the main point of contact when anyone needs to get in touch with Rahul Gandhi or vice versa. He has often been criticised for being only good with the internet and not being able to understand the ground level situation.

Sachin Rao:

An MBA in corporate strategy and international business from Michigan Business School, Rao manages the organisation setups of the Youth Congress and NSUI. He also heads the committee which oversees the elevation of leaders of both these organisations.

Alankar Sawai:

He is a former bank employee and is in charge of documentation and research for Rahul Gandhi. Sawai was earlier looking after the social media team. He accompanies Rahul on every visit outside Delhi.

OneIndia News