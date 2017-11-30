Media barred from reporting Sohrabuddin trial

The special CBI judge has restrained the media from publishing news about the trial in the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter trial until further orders.

The court said that media reports could create security problems for the witnesses, accused, defence and the prosecutor as well. Given the "sensitivity" of the case and the "likelihood" of "untoward" incidents and their possible effect on the trial, special judge S J Sharma said in his four-page order, "I am of the view not to allow the media to make publication of any of the proceedings during the trial in the matter until further order."

The 2005 case is about the killing of gangster Sohrabudin and his wife Kausar Bi along with an associate Tulsiram Prajapati in an alleged fake encounter.

OneIndia News