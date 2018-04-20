Maya Kodnani acquitted in Naroda Patiya riot case

The Gujarat High Court has acquitted Mayaben Kodnani in the Naroda Patiya riot case. The court held that there was no criminal conspiracy by her and the witnesses were not reliable.

The court also acquitted Ganpat Chhara and Haresh Chhara in the case. However the conviction of former Bajrang Dal leader, Babu Bajrangi has been upheld.

The court also upheld the convictions of Shehjad Marathi, Nawal alias Kalu and Suresh Chhara. On the issue of criminal conspiracy, the court said that the prosecution has been able to establish a conspiracy against Babu Bajrangi, Suresh Chhara and Suresh Richard. The court further said that the complicity of the accused will be considered.

Further the court said that the late recording of the statements is not the fault of the witnesses. "There has been considerable delay in recording the six statements. The SIT came into the picture in 2008, this was when the witnesses said that they did not know the contents of their statements."

In August 2012, a special court for SIT cases had sentenced 32 people including Maya Kodnani to life imprisonment. While Kodnani was sentenced to 28 years in jail, Bajrangi was given life imprisonment till death. Seven accused were given enhanced life imprisonment of 21 years. The rest of the accused were given simple life imprisonment. The trial court had also acquitted 29 other accused for want of evidence.

