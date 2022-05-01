Maximum temperature may reach 46 to 47 degrees Celsius in parts of Rajasthan

YouTube
    Jaipur, May 01: In Rajasthan, the maximum temperature is forecast to reach between 46 to 47 degree Celsius today in the districts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions.

    Meteorological Department has predicted the temperature in Rajasthan to be above average in the month of May.

    Yesterday, Sriganganagar in western Rajasthan recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius and Dholpur in east Rajasthan recorded the maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius. The night temperature has reached 30 degree Celsius at some places.

    According to the Meteorological Department, there is a forecast of thunderstorm and rain in some parts of western and northern Rajasthan due to the effect of the western disturbance on May 2-3. Due to the heat, the number of patients in hospitals is increasing.

    Read more about:

    heatwave weather rajasthan

    Story first published: Sunday, May 1, 2022, 12:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2022
