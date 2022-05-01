No respite from heat for central India, northwest in May: IMD

Power crisis: Commuters face the heat as several passenger trains cancelled to rush in coal rakes

Maximum temperature may reach 46 to 47 degrees Celsius in parts of Rajasthan

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, May 01: In Rajasthan, the maximum temperature is forecast to reach between 46 to 47 degree Celsius today in the districts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions.

Meteorological Department has predicted the temperature in Rajasthan to be above average in the month of May.

Yesterday, Sriganganagar in western Rajasthan recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius and Dholpur in east Rajasthan recorded the maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius. The night temperature has reached 30 degree Celsius at some places.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a forecast of thunderstorm and rain in some parts of western and northern Rajasthan due to the effect of the western disturbance on May 2-3. Due to the heat, the number of patients in hospitals is increasing.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, May 1, 2022, 12:53 [IST]