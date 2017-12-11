Mathura: 13 peacocks found dead in Vrindavan

Mathura, December 11: Thirteen peacocks were found dead near the Garud Govind Temple in Vrindavan after they were allegedly given poison-laced grain.

"The peacocks died (on Saturday) after consuming poisonous grain," according to a complaint filed by the priest of the temple.

Forest ranger M K Meena said yesterday a post-mortem examination of the peacocks at a government veterinary hospital here confirmed that they died after eating poison- laced grain.

The viscera of the dead peacocks would be sent to forensic lab in Agra to ascertain the nature of the poison, Meena said. He said four peacocks were saved by veterinary doctors of the university.

