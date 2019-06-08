Massive fire breaks out in Kolkata, 20 fire tenders fighting blaze

India

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, June 08: A massive fire broke out at a chemical godown in Kolkata this morning. As many as 20 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to fight the flames, said reports.

The godown where the fire broke out is near the Jagannath Ghat area of West Bengal's capital.

The fire fighting operations are still underway. There are no reports of casualiries or injuries so far.

