  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Ghaziabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: Markets in Ghaziabad to open from May 25

    By
    |

    Ghaziabad, May 23: The Ghaziabad administration in Uttar Pradesh said markets in the district will open from May 25 on alternate days from 10 am to 5 pm.

    Two days' time has been given to shopkeepers to make arrangements to ensure social distancing, it said.

    COVID-19: Markets in Ghaziabad to open from May 25

    District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that in case the markets open on Saturday, people would rush to shop and there is a risk of spreading of COVID-19.

    Between June 21 and 28, India likely to witness 7,500 COVID-19 cases

    Markets across the district will open from 10 am to 5 pm, he said.

    All markets will remain closed every Sunday to avoid overcrowding, he added.

    Pandey said markets in Indirapuram and Vaishali will open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, while Vasundhara, Kaushambi, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Raj Nagar district centre shopping complexes will open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

    The schedule for the entire district has been issued to traders' associations for circulation among the masses, he said.

    More GHAZIABAD News

    Read more about:

    markets ghaziabad coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 9:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue