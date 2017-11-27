Manushi Chhillar seeks divine blessings, visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar on Monday morning offered prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai along with her family members.

Manushi, who broke the 16-year jinx for India at the Miss World pageant last week, returned to Mumbai where she received a warm welcome late on Saturday night.

Chillar made the entire nation proud by winning the coveted Miss World 2017 beauty pageant in Sanya, China, on Novenber 18 evening. She became the sixth Indian woman to be crowned as the Miss World after Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999) and Priyanka Chopra (2000).

Manushi at Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Born to doctor parents Mitra Basu and Neelam Chhillar, modelling happened to the Haryana girl by chance.The 20-year-old from Haryana, who is a medical student, edged out top five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico at the event, which saw participation from 118 countries. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter) Manushi got a rousing welcome When Manushi arrived at the Mumbai airport, she was greeted with numerous fans holding her posters.One of the posters read: "India loves you" while the other read: "Welcome the most beautiful woman in the world." In a statement to news agency PTI, Manushi said: "I thank each and everyone who came to welcome me. It was overwhelming and I am grateful for your support. Thank you for showering me with all your love." (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter) Manushi with her family According to Manushi's profile on the Miss World website, she aims to be a cardiac surgeon and wants to open a chain of non-profitable hospitals based in rural areas. Her father, Dr. Mitra Basu Chhillar, is a scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organisation, while her mother, Dr. Neelam Chhillar, is an associate professor and department head of neurochemistry at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter) Her reaction after winning the coveted crown Manushi competed against 108 contestants from various countries at a glittering event held at Sanya City Arena in China.She made it to the top five spots in the pageant along with contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico.

OneIndia News