    Mann ki Baat Highlights: 'Those eyeing Indian territory, our jawans have given befitting reply'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 28: On the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation touching upon several issues facing the country.

    Speaking about the border tension with China and the Galwan Valley faceoff, PM Modi said India bows to brave martyrs who have always kept India safe.

    "In Ladakh, we have given a befitting reply to those who tried to enter our territory, Our soldiers have proven that they will not let any trouble overcome the country. Every citizen can feel the loss (of soldiers) at the border. But this is our strength. The parents of the deceased are still ready to send them to the forces," Modi said while speaking on the Galwan standoff.

    Mann ki Baat: Our jawans have given befitting reply to China, says PM Modi

    Addressing the citizens, PM Modi said: "Half the year is over. On Mann Ki Baat, we have been discussing a wide range of topics. These days, people are commonly talking about one thing- when will 2020 end. They feel it has been a year of many challenges. There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we have always overcome them. We have emerged stronger after challenges."

    Speaking on the pandemic situation, PM Modi said: "We are in the time of unlock. But, we have to be even more careful. If you do not wear masks and do not maintain social distancing, then you might put other's lives at risk as well. Take care of yourselves as well as others."

    Here are the Mann ki Baat Highlights:

    • These days, people are commonly talking about one thing- when will 2020 end. They feel it has been a year of many challenges.
    • There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we have always overcome them.
    • Guided by our strong cultural ethos, India has turned challenges into successes. We will do so again this time as well
    • The world has seen India's strength and our commitment to peace.
    • India bows to our brave martyrs. They have always kept India safe. Their valour will always be remembered.
    • People from all over India are writing, reiterating their support to the movement to make India self-reliant.
    • We are in the time of unlock. But, we have to be even more careful
    • India is unlocking, be it in sectors like coal, space, agriculture and more...
    • I have been seeing that people are writing to me, especially youngsters, about how they are playing traditional indoor games.
    • I have an appeal to my young friends and start-ups- can we make traditional indoor games popular?

