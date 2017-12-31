Mann Ki Baat: Modi says cleanliness survey to conducted on January 4, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation in 2017's 29th final edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

This 39th edition of the radio programme will be streamed on YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News. The programme will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi mobile application. One can also give a missed call at 1922 and hear it on their mobiles.

Here are the highlights:

11:30 am: Republic Day 2018 will be celebrated with leaders of all 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries coming to India as Chief Guests

11:20 am: It had come to our notice that if a Muslim woman wants to go on Haj ,she must have a 'Mehram' or a male guardian, otherwise she cannot travel, it was discriminatory, we have changed this rule and this year arnd 1300 women applied to go without a male guardian

11:15 am: A cleanliness survey will be conducted from 4th of January to 10th of March, 2018 to evaluate achievements in cleanliness level in our urban areas

11:14 am: Just last week, I had a chance of meeting some daughters of Jammu & Kashmir. I was amazed at spirit that they had, the enthusiasm that was there in their hearts and dreams they nurtured

11:10 am: Recently I came to know of the inspiring story of Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak, he extricated from sting of terrorism and hatred and topped in Kashmir Administrative Examination, today he is an inspiration not only for J&K but India

11:09 am: Just now, while talking to you I got an idea whether we could organize a mock parliament in every district of India? I propose it should be around August 15

11:08 am: New India will be free from poison of casteism, communalism, terrorism and corruption; free from dirt & poverty

11:07 am: People born in 21st century will gradually begin to become eligible voters from 1st of January, 2018. Indian Democracy welcomes these new voters

11:06 am: This year was 350th 'Prakash Parv' of Guru Gobind Singh ji. Illustrious life of Gobind Singh ji, full of instances of courage & sacrifice is a source of inspiration to all of us

11:05 am: Gurudev Ramkrishna Paramhans used to cite, 'serve living beings as if worshipping the almighty.

11:04 am: Essence of the spirit of service can be felt in the Bible too. Spirit of service is an invaluable hallmark of the highest human values.

11:03 am: Your steady stream of letters to #MannKiBaat, your comments, this exchange between minds always infuses new energy in me. A few hours later, the year will change, but this sequence of our conversation will go on, just the way it is. Over the last few days, festival of #Christmas was celebrated across the world. Christmas reminds us of great teachings of Jesus Christ who laid much emphasis on spirit of service, 'Sewa bhaav'.

11:02 am: This is the last edition of MannKiBaat this year and it's a coincidence that this day happens to be the last day of the year of 2017

In his previous Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister stressed on how terrorism posed a global threat and urged farmers to lessen urea use.

The programme on the last Sunday of every month is broadcast on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.

