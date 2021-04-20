Manmohan Singh's health condition stable, best possible care being provided: Dr Harsh Vardhan

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 20: Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that Manmohan Singh's condition is stable a day after the former Prime Minister was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi with COVID-19. The health minister said the best possible care was being provided to Singh.

"Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery," Vardhan tweeted.

Coronavirus cases: India reports 2,59,170 new COVID-19 cases, 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours

Manmohan Singh was admitted to the trauma centre at AIIMS on Monday, where he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting five steps to deal with the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. He had asked the Prime Minister to make vaccine orders public and give states flexibility to expand the categories of those eligible.