Manmohan Singh attacks Modi over NDA government's failures

New Delhi, Sep 7: In a scathing attack on Narendra Modi government, former prime minister Manmohan Singh accused it of all-round failure leading to economic crisis.

Singh was speaking at the launch of Congress leader Kapil Sibal's book Shades of Truth in New Delhi on Friday.

"The Modi government "has not constructively dealt with the agrarian crisis facing the nation and the indication of that is that every now and then in state capitals and the national capital, farmers die in protest. Farmers are still not assured of receiving the remunerative prices of their produce," he said.

"Programs like Make in India and Stand Up India yet to make meaningful impact on industrial production growth. Small and marginal enterprises yet to derive significant benefit from ease of doing business schemes," he added.

He also attacked PM Modi's notes ban in 2016, days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that over 99 per cent of the banned cash was back in the system.

"Nothing concrete has been done to bring back the promised billions of dollars allegedly held abroad as black money," said Singh.

Referring Modi's 2014 promises of 2 crore jobs, Singh said the employment growth rate has been declining in the last 4 years.

"Our youth are desperately waiting for the promised 2 Crore jobs. Employment growth rate has been declining in last 4 years. People aren't impressed with the figures being put out by Modi govt to justify creation of large number of jobs," he further said.