Manmohan doesn’t sign impeachment notice against Justice Misra: Here is why

Former prime minister, Manmohan Singh was not among the 64 Parliamentarians who signed the impeachment notice today. As many as 64 Parliamentarians belonging to 7 political parties signed the notice for impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra.

On why Dr Singh had not signed the notice, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that the party did not involve him because of his stature as a former PM.

Among the parties that signed the notice are the Congress, NCP, CPM, CPI, SP, BSP and Muslim League. The move comes in the wake of the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissing a petition which sought a probe into the death of judge, B H loya.

Sibal explained that since Justice Misra had come several questions had been raised about his conduct. He also referred to the extraordinary press conference addressed by the four senior most judges of the Supreme Court.

