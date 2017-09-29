Manish Sisodia conducts raid at MCD school, two held for occupying class

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia conducted raid at an municipal school school in Block 19, Kalyanpuri on Thursday night. Raids were conducted after AAP councillor, Kuldeep Kumar, received information on gross violation of safety norms.

While inspecting, it was found that two people were allegedly illegally occupied a classroom.

It is learnt that the duo were staying here for the past three months and are the school guard's relatives from village.

Th schol uard also revealed that the principal of the school was too well aware of the 'arrangement'.

This is not the first time that Sisodia has conducted surprise raids at different schools. Almost immediately after coming to power, Sisodia and a team officials had raided a school at President's Estate, and afterwards suspended its principal.

Story first published: Friday, September 29, 2017, 12:05 [IST]
