Manish Sisodia challenges opposition to compete with Delhi's education

Deputy Chief Minister & Education Minister, Manish Sisodia, on Nov 29, challenged all the governments in the country to compete with the education standard in Delhi.

Challenging the BJP ruled MCDs to make a comparison between the schools of Delhi Government and those run by the MCDs, he said that such competition will ultimately benefit the students of Delhi.

"I challenge the MCDs and also governments of other states ruled by other political parties to compete with the work done in education sector by our government in Delhi. Let's start today and then compare after an year or two," Sisodia said.

"I am very happy that 'Education' is being discussed by the politicians who keep discussing issues Shamshan and Kabristaan. We said when we entered politics that we are here to change politics, and look how they have been forced to talk over education and schools," he added.

Calling out on the BJP and Congress, Sisodia alleged, "The only agenda these two political parties (Congress & BJP) had on education was to decide how many crores in bribe to be taken for giving recognition to private schools & colleges, or to lobby for land to private schools, or how to pocket heavy commissions in admissions, or how to pocket funds in schemes like Mid-Day meals etc. Be it a Congress ruled state or a BJP ruled state, Govt schools are being shut down, & private schools are increasing day by day, their fee is increasing day by day. All over the country, parents are frustrated over arbitrary fee hikes in private schools.

There is no transparency in EWS admissions in private schools in any of the states."

He said that it's great news for him that for the first time the two big political parties of the nation which have governments in many states, are at least talking on education and they have come to data related to education now.

Sisodia said that both the BJP and the Congress did nothing for the education sector. He added that previous governments gave lands for private schools, while the present Delhi Government doesn't get land for government schools.

"We changed the way education sector worked in Delhi. The government schools have gone through a visible change.

The schools which were dilapidated and were not maintained ever get whitewashed every year now, drinking water & sanitation has been taken care off. We appointed Estate Managers, the first time in India, to take care of the maintenance & management of the government schools," he added.

http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6asc8i

OneIndia News