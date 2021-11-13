How the National Investigation Agency is getting the better of terrorists in J&K

Manipur: Army Colonel, wife, child, 4 soldiers killed in ambush by terrorists

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 13: A Colonel of the India Army, his wife, son and four soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists in Manipur.

This is one of the deadliest attacks in the region in years. The incident took place near the Myanmar border Churachandpur district. The incident took place today at 10 am. A convoy of the Assam Rifles was ambushed by an unknown group of terrorists at the Singhat sub-division of Manipur's Churachandpur district.

Army sources said that the family members of the Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles unit along with a quick reaction team were in convoy. The attack is suspected to be undertaken by the Manipur based People's Liberation Army.

Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice, Biren Singh Chief Minister of Manipur said in a tweet.

It may be recalled that the Indian Army had launched a surgical strike in 2015 after 20 soldiers were killed in an attack by terrorists in Manipur.

The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.