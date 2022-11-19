YouTube
    Mangaluru: Suspicious cooker blast reported inside autorickshaw; Security beefed up

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mangaluru, Nov 19: An autorickshaw exploded after it came to a stop on a busy road at Nagori in coastal Karnataka's Mangaluru today. The entire incident was caught on nearest CCTV camera.

    As per the CCTV footage, the autorickshaw exploded while it was seen crossing a public bus.

    Mangaluru: Suspicious cooker blast reported inside auto rickshaw; Security beefed up
    Screenshot from the video

    According to reports, driver and the passenger inside the vehicle have suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.

    Speaking about the incident to english local daily, Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, "The autorickshaw was going towards Pumpwell from Nagori when the incident happened. The passenger boarded the auto at Nagori. Something from the passenger's bag led to the fire mishap."

    Following the incident, security has been beefed up. The security agencies will also probe if there was a terror angle or not.

    As per preliminary investigation reports, a cooker along with several plastic bags were found inside the autorickshaw when it exploded.

    People present at the incident site reported spotting a fire moments before the blast took place. Reportedly, the autorickshaw driver also noticed a spark but failed to respond in time.

    X