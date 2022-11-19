Mangaluru: Suspicious cooker blast reported inside autorickshaw; Security beefed up

Mangaluru, Nov 19: An autorickshaw exploded after it came to a stop on a busy road at Nagori in coastal Karnataka's Mangaluru today. The entire incident was caught on nearest CCTV camera.

As per the CCTV footage, the autorickshaw exploded while it was seen crossing a public bus.

According to reports, driver and the passenger inside the vehicle have suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.

A suspicious blast reported in (Karnataka - India) inside an auto rikshaw in #Mangaluru City, parts of 'Cooker found in Rikhshaw and reportedly two people injured. Investigations are on. City on high alert. pic.twitter.com/NSMOaXp59b — OsintTv📺 (@OsintTv) November 19, 2022

Speaking about the incident to english local daily, Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, "The autorickshaw was going towards Pumpwell from Nagori when the incident happened. The passenger boarded the auto at Nagori. Something from the passenger's bag led to the fire mishap."

Following the incident, security has been beefed up. The security agencies will also probe if there was a terror angle or not.

As per preliminary investigation reports, a cooker along with several plastic bags were found inside the autorickshaw when it exploded.

People present at the incident site reported spotting a fire moments before the blast took place. Reportedly, the autorickshaw driver also noticed a spark but failed to respond in time.