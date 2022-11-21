Coimbatore: 24 years back and now, the radical Islamists are of the same family

From radical Islamists to Naxalites, how Indian Railways has become a soft target

Mangaluru autorickshaw explosion: Not accident, but an act of terror, says Karnataka State Police

Mangaluru explosion: Accused received consignment via Amazon | key developments

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mangaluru, Nov 21: The investigation into the Mangaluru autorickshaw explosion, which has been declared as the "Act of Terror" by the authorities, is underway as the cops have already arrested the prime accused named Mohammed Shariq.

A moving autorickshaw exploded on Saturday, causing fire and heavy smoke, and the driver and a passenger were among those who sustained burn injuries. The cops and central agencies immediately flung into action and arrested the prime accused.

Accused Receives Consignment via Amazon

The accused received the consignment via Amazon, The Hindu reported citing sources. The investigators tracked his call records that revealed that he had received the consignment during his stay in Kerala.

The cops are now trying to access the content that he ordered from the e-commerce portal.

Here are key developments in the case so far:

The preliminary investigation has revealed that a cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries was used to trigger the blast.

Passenger Shariq, who is suspected to be a member of an IS module, and has been charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was missing since September.

The passenger, who had boarded the auto rickshaw that was coming from the Mangalore Railway Junction, carried a fake ID.

One person from Tamil Nadu has been detained by the cops in Nilgiris district and he has links with the accused. Interrogation is being carried out to know whether he had helped Shariq to buy the SIM card or the accused used the number without his knowledge.

Some sources have told The Hindu that the accused received an online consignment via Amazon while staying at Aluva in Kerala in the second week of September.

He was staying at a dormitory in Coimbatore before visiting Madurai, Nagercoil and Aluva.

Five teams have been dispatched to different locations including Coimbatore to investigate the case.

The suspect is undergoing treatment at Father Muller Hospital in Mangaluru. Sources have told Udayavani daily that he is not in a condition to speak.