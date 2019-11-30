Mandatory FASTag: Roll out extended to December 15

New Delhi, Nov 30: The Government has extended the mandatory FASTag roll out from December 1 to December 15.

The decision was taken to provide more time to citizens to purchase the FASTag for their vehicles. The deadline has now been extended to December 15, officials said.

Road Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari had warned that those vehicles without the tag would have to pay double toll charges for crossing the national highway toll plazas.

FASTag is a pre-paid tag which is affixed to the vehicle's windscreen. It enables automatic deduction of the toll charges. Due to this the vehicles would pass through the plaza without having to stop for cash transactions.

This was introduced for seamless movement of traffic. It was decided to convert all but one lane into FASTag lanes. The one lane would collect double the amount in cash from December 15 onwards.

The National Highway Authority of India has been distributing FASTags bearing Rs 150 security charges at all toll plazas. This would be distributed until December 1 and it is up to the buyer to charge it with the amount desired.