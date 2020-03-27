  • search
    Man kills brother in Mumbai for allegedly defying lockdown

    Mumbai, Mar 27: In a shocking incident a man killed his brother for defying the lockdown and venturing out on the streets in Mumbai.

    The incident was reported on Thursday night from the Samata Nagar area of Kandivili. The deceased has been identified as Durgesh Laxmi Thakur. The police has arrested the brother, Rajesh Laxmi Thakur.

    The deceased was working in a private company in Pune, but had come down to Mumbai to stay with his brother during the lockdown. Rajesh had advised his brother against venturing out, but Durgesh did not pay heed to the advise.

    When Durgesh returned he was confronted by his brother and sister-in-law. This led to a fight and Durgesh hit his brother with a sharp object. They rushed him to hospital but he was pronounced dead.

    Rajesh has been booked for murder. He was produced before a local court and remanded in police custody.

