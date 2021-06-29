YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man jailed after feeding daughter with beer in Kerala

    By
    |

    Kasaragod, June 29: A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly feeding his minor daughter beer at Hosdurg in this north Kerala district, police said on Tuesday.

    Radhakrishnan, a native of Thoyammal here, gave the alcoholic beverage to his eight-year-old daughter while consuming it himself at home on Sunday.

    Man jailed after feeding daughter with beer in Kerala
    Representational image

    The child suddenly developed uneasiness and started throwing up, following which her mother rushed her to a nearby hospital.

    Can you dress up with your hair? This woman can: Watch viral videoCan you dress up with your hair? This woman can: Watch viral video

    After being alerted by the hospital authorities, the police came to the spot and recorded the statement of the girl in her mother's presence.

    "A case was registered and the father was arrested later based on her statement," a police official said.

    IPC 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, any stupefying, intoxicating or unwholesome drug, with intent to commit an offence) and Section 77 of Juvenile Justice Act were slapped against the man.

    A local court here remanded the accused for two weeks.

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 14:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X