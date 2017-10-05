Man hacked to death in Mangaluru, 'victim our worker,' claims BJP

Two men returning from prayers in Karnataka's Mangaluru were hacked by a gang of unidentified miscreants on Wednesday evening. The entire gruesome act was caught on CCTV cameras installed nearby. One of the two, identified as Zubair was killed in the attack.

Zubair and Elyas were returning from a mosque after offering prayers when they were waylaid by a gang of four men who hacked mercilessly. Zubair was killed on the spot while Elyas was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. The incident took place right outside the Mukkacheri mosque in Ullal of Mangaluru. The communally sensitive Mangaluru has returned to normalcy after a spate of stabbing and violent incidents in the recent past.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday claimed that Zubair, the man who was hacked to death, was a party worker. Rahim Uchil, a senior leader of the BJP's minority cell - who has received threats in the past for supporting the party- claimed that Zubair has been a BJP worker for almost a decade now. While the party has not claimed this to be an incident of political violence, the police who have registered a case in this regard suspect personal rivalry as the motive.

In poll-bound Karnataka, the BJP has already attempted to make 'attacks on its workers' a key agenda. The police are now on the lookout for the assailants. CCTV footages from nearby cameras are being scrutinized to look for clues.

OneIndia News