    Mamata writes to PM Modi to release Central Funds for Bengal

    Kolkata, Feb 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating their concern regarding the steady reduction of of Central Funds to Bengal and also inordinate delay in release of funds from the Govt of India.

    File Photo

    The Bengal CM wrote, "I write to you with deep concern regarding the steady reduction of Central Funds to our state & also inordinate delay in release of funds due to us, from the Govt of India."

    Mamata said that the state had yet to receive its share of funds to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore till January 2020.

    In the letter the CM pointed out that Bengal's gross state domestic product grew by 10.4% against the national gross domestic product growth of 5% in 2019-20.

    TMC fumes over Mamata's missing invite, to skip metro launch event

    The 2020 civic bodies election in the state to 107 seats and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election are likely to be held in April.

    The Kolkata municipal polls are here consiered as mini-Assembly elections ahead of the 2021 state polls.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 22:05 [IST]
    X