Mamata Meme Row: SC agrees to hear BJP activist Priyanka Sharma's plea tomorrow

By PTI

New Delhi, May 13: The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Tuesday the plea of a woman BJP activist challenging her arrest by the West Bengal police for allegedly sharing a morphed photo of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media.

A vacation Bench, comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna, on Monday took note of the plea of advocate N K Kaul, representing the activist, that the issue of her arrest be accorded urgent hearing.

The senior lawyer submitted that there had been a complete strike in West Bengal and it had forced the woman to challenge her arrest in the apex court. He said the activist was in judicial custody.

BJP Yuva Morcha leader Priyanka Sharma allegedly shared on Facebook a photo in which Banerjee's face was photoshopped on to actor Priyanka Chopra's picture from the MET Gala event in New York.

Sharma, against whom a complaint was filed at the Dasnagar Police station, has been sent to two weeks judicial custody. She is seeking bail.

The BJP and social media users have protested against her arrest.

