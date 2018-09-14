  • search

Mamata blames PWD for Majerhat Bridge collapse

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kolkata, Sep 14: Blaming the PWD for Majerhat Bridge collapse in Kolkata which claimed three lives, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the flyover will be fully demolished and a new bridge will be constructed.

    File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
    File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    The preliminarily report on the Majherhat bridge collapse by the probe committee was submitted today. Three persons were killed while 24 others were injured in the September 4 incident.

    "PWD was informed about the condition of Majerhat Bridge in 2016 and was asked to begin maintenance. Since PWD did not start working, the responsibility of the collapse lies with them..Investigation Committee even mentioned metro construction as a reason behind the collapse along with the negligence of PWD," Banerjee said.

    "Action will be taken against the guilty. Majerhat Bridge will be demolished completely and a new bridge will be constructed within a year," she added.

    [50-year-old Majerhat bridge in Kolkata collapses during rush hour traffic]

    In the wake of the Majerhat bridge collapse on September 4, the West Bengal public works department (PWD) has identified seven bridges in the city as "most vulnerable" requiring urgent repairs.

    The seven bridges are among the 20, which have been classified as "distressed" structures by the public works department.

    [BJP blames Mamata Banerjee govt for Majerhat bridge collapse]

    The seven bridges labelled as "most vulnerable" are Bijon set Gouribari Aurobindo Setu, Belgachhia bridge, Tollygunge Circular Road bridge, Dhakuria bridge, Tallah bridge and Santragachi bridge, the PWD official told PTI.

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee west bengal flyover

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 18:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue