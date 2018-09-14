Mamata blames PWD for Majerhat Bridge collapse

Kolkata, Sep 14: Blaming the PWD for Majerhat Bridge collapse in Kolkata which claimed three lives, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the flyover will be fully demolished and a new bridge will be constructed.

The preliminarily report on the Majherhat bridge collapse by the probe committee was submitted today. Three persons were killed while 24 others were injured in the September 4 incident.

"PWD was informed about the condition of Majerhat Bridge in 2016 and was asked to begin maintenance. Since PWD did not start working, the responsibility of the collapse lies with them..Investigation Committee even mentioned metro construction as a reason behind the collapse along with the negligence of PWD," Banerjee said.

"Action will be taken against the guilty. Majerhat Bridge will be demolished completely and a new bridge will be constructed within a year," she added.

In the wake of the Majerhat bridge collapse on September 4, the West Bengal public works department (PWD) has identified seven bridges in the city as "most vulnerable" requiring urgent repairs.

The seven bridges are among the 20, which have been classified as "distressed" structures by the public works department.

The seven bridges labelled as "most vulnerable" are Bijon set Gouribari Aurobindo Setu, Belgachhia bridge, Tollygunge Circular Road bridge, Dhakuria bridge, Tallah bridge and Santragachi bridge, the PWD official told PTI.