Mamata Banerjee upset after not being allowed to speak during PM’s meet

    New Delhi, Dec 23: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is reportedly unhappy after she was not given a chance to speak at the virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    News agency PTI reported that this development has anguished the entire administration. The OM took part in the second meeting of the national committee on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in which other chief ministers were also present. Banerjee expressed her displeasure for not getting a chance to speak.

    This is not the first time that Banerjee has accused the Centre of not giving her a chance to speak. In May this year, during a meeting with the PM on tackling COVID-19, the West Bengal CM had alleged that she was not given a chance to speak.She said that she felt insulted and said that instead of sending an official she herself came for the meeting to urge the Centre for vaccines.

    During the meeting on Wednesday, the PM said that the pandemic had taught new lessons and shattered the existing infrastructure. This he said is leading to the emergence of a new world order.

    "Therefore, it is important to decide what we must inculcate in them now so that they will be able to make big contributions in the future towards the country. We have always insisted upon and fought for our rights but there is a higher greatness in following one's duties. It is only when people follow their duties religiously that they are able to ensure rights of others automatically," the PM said.

    Thursday, December 23, 2021, 8:36 [IST]
