Mamata Banerjee likely to meet Sonia Gandhi today

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 26: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a three-day visit to Delhi is expected to meet with Congress high command including chief Sonia Gandhi, with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This is seen as an effort to forge a national Opposition alliance against the ruling Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government.

The meeting assumes great significance as election strategist Prashant Kishor, who successfully engineered the election campaign for TMC in the 2021 Bengal elections, met the Gandhi clan, including Sonia, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

This is not the first time that Mamata Banerjee has tried to forge an alliance with the BJP with view of defeating a common enemy. In 2019, ahead of the general elections, TMC had attempted to forge an all-party opposition alliance or 'Mahagathbandhan' along with the Congress and other regional powers.

Despite a show of strength and support for her Brigade Parade on January 19, 2019, which saw attendance from 23 political party leaders, the Mahagathbandhan fell through.